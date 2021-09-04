Monsoon downpour subsides hot weather in Karachi

KARACHI: The city on Friday received heavy rainfalls that subsided the continuing hot weather.

The Met Office said the monsoon weather system was penetrating into lower southern parts of the country that may continue to trigger rain-wind-thundershower in lower Sindh untill Saturday (today).

“The Monsoon low now lies over Run of Kutch and adjoining areas of southern Sindh,” it added.

Rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds and isolated moderate to heavy rainfalls are likely in Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Karachi and Jamshoro Districts.

Scattered rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds may hit Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad and Shikarpur over the forecast period.

In the past 24 hours: Rain-wind-thundershowers fell in lower Sindh, Lahore and Balochistan.

Islamkot received maximum of the rainfall as 50 mm followed by Badin 27 mm, Karachi (Surjani 18 mm, Orangi 11 mm, Masroor Base 10 mm, Nazimabad 5 mm), Nagarparker 15 mm and Diplo 14 mm. Lahore (Nishtar Town 22 mm and Johar Town 20 mm) and Barkhan 10 mm.

