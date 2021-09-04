ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Learning the ropes

Anjum Ibrahim 04 Sep 2021

“So who is giving The Khan lessons on the economy?”

“The Khan has a wary eye on the economy and I would have you know…”

“The person or persons giving him lessons today are not the same who were giving him lessons before he took oath as the prime minister.”

“Duh! But of course – the one’s before were not responsible for the aftermath of a policy decision but were just criticizing decisions taken by another party however let’s call a spade a spade Dar and his flawed policies made it so very easy to criticize and…”

“And if you are calling a spade a spade then know that Nawaz Sharif is still defending Dar, I mean in his most recent interaction via utube he had the gall to claim success because the rupee was stronger during his tenure — a policy decision that not only indebted our country but also…”

“Dar is a non-entity sans his samdhi though granted that there are many who are non-entities sans Nawaz Sharif but in the case of Dar this is even more relevant than in the case of…in the case of….”

“Parveen Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb…”

“Get your keyboard checked silly, anyway no they would be less relevant in the party because Dar has family ties…”

“Dear, dear me, I know many families that are dysfunctional…”

“And that is not applicable to the Sharifs, not even with the Shehbaz Sharif faction though he has much cause, I reckon.”

“Yeah, yeah, but going back to The Khan’s economic teachers – from supporting no privatization, appointments on merit and reconstruction The Khan now supports privatization and wealth creation, from pledging savings in administration The Khan has increased current expenditure by over 70 percent in just three years, from anger at rupee depreciation he has allowed depreciation from May 2021 parity of 153 to today’s parity of 167 rupees to the dollar…”

“You forget the most recent – from denigrating investment on roads during the Sharif tenure he stated that his administration has built more roads…”

“So what’s the way forward?”

“We are now a cashless society like the West.”

“God be praised!”

“We have cards galore - the Benazir Income Support Programme card, the farmers’ card, the Sehat Sahulat Card, the…”

“Right, heavy reliance on cards that are paid for by the government running unsustainably high budget deficits…”

“Add the greatest irony of them all! We are on an IMF programme and…and wait more ironical we intend to stay on it.”

“Shush, The Khan, like Brutus, – is an honourable man!”

“No question sir.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif PM Imran Khan economy Marriyum Aurangzeb Sehat Sahulat Card Benazir Income Support Programme

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Learning the ropes

Financing fiscal deficit: Govt intends to borrow Rs4.5trn in 3 months

Baradar to lead new Afghan govt

US funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable

Nepra approves transmission service charge

Industry: Ministry starting new round of tariff rationalisation: Dawood

At least 130 IR Commissioners (Appeals) needed: FBR

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

Putin hopes Taliban will be ‘civilised’

EU sets terms for Taliban ties and Kabul presence

Taliban capture Panjshir valley?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.