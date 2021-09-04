Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (September 3, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 03.09.2021 VALUE 03.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1311% PA 0.6189% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0981% PA 0.6519% PA For 12 months -0.0224% PA 0.8526% PA For 2 Years -0.0224% PA 1.3526% PA For 3 Years -0.0224% PA 1.6026% PA For 4 years -0.0224% PA 1.8526% PA For 5 years -0.0224% PA 1.9776% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 03.09.2021 VALUE 03.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1831% PA 0.5669% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1496% PA 0.6004% PA For 12 Months 0.0283% PA 0.8468% PA For 2 Years 0.0283% PA 1.3468% PA For 3 Years 0.0283% PA 1.5968% PA For 4 years 0.0283% PA 1.8468% PA For 5 years 0.0283% PA 1.9718% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 03.09.2021 VALUE 03.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3154% PA 1.0654% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2907% PA 1.0407% PA For 12 Months 0.2454% PA 1.1204% PA For 2 Years 0.2454% PA 1.6204% PA For 3 Years 0.2454% PA 1.8704% PA For 4 years 0.2454% PA 2.1204% PA For 5 years 0.2454% PA 2.2454% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 03.09.2021 VALUE 03.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1552% PA 0.5948% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA ========================================================

