ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

  • Much of the Afghan central bank's $10 billion in assets are parked overseas
Reuters Updated 03 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the United States that it froze after the Taliban's takeover, despite pressure from humanitarian groups and others who say the cost may be the collapse of Afghanistan's economy.

Much of the Afghan central bank's $10 billion in assets are parked overseas, where they are considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the Taliban to respect women's rights and the rule of law.

Any unfreezing of these assets may be months away, financial experts said.

Officials from the US State Department, US Treasury, White House National Security Council and other agencies have been in regular discussions about Afghanistan's finances since the Taliban took over in mid-August, ahead of what the United Nations and others see as a looming humanitarian crisis.

Any decision to release the funds would likely involve top US officials from several departments but will ultimately be up to President Joe Biden, the experts said.

Food and fuel prices are soaring across Afghanistan, amid a shortage of cash triggered by a halt in foreign aid, a halt in dollar shipments and a drought.

The US Treasury this week said it had granted a license authorizing the US government and its partners to continue to facilitate humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. It also gave Western Union, the world's largest money transfer firm, and other financial institutions a green light to resume processing personal remittances to Afghanistan from migrants overseas.

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

The Treasury Department is not easing sanctions on the Taliban or loosening restrictions on their access to the global financial system, a spokesperson told Reuters.

"The United States government has been in touch with humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, both regarding security conditions on the ground and about their ability to continue their humanitarian work," the spokesperson said.

"As we maintain our commitment to the Afghan people, we have not reduced sanctions pressure on Taliban leaders or the significant restrictions on their access to the international financial system."

Shah Mehrabi, an economics professor in Maryland and long-time member of the Afghan central bank's board, a senior Russian official and humanitarian groups are among those urging the US Treasury to also unfreeze the Afghan assets, saying that lives are at stake.

"The gravity of the situation is so immense. Every day that passes is going to result in more suffering and more exodus of people," Mehrabi said.

Western Union resuming services

The International Monetary Fund has also blocked the Taliban from accessing some $440 million in new emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, issued by the global lender last month.

The Bank for International Settlements, which experts say also holds some $700 million of Afghanistan's reserves, declined to comment, saying it was its policy not to "acknowledge or discuss banking relationships."

Adnan Mazarei, former deputy director of the IMF and now a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the IMF could not could not act until its board voted, once Afghanistan had an internationally recognized government.

He said central banks typically do not touch their SDR reserves except as a last resort. Even Iran, struggling under intense international sanctions, has not used its IMF emergency reserves, he said.

Brian O'Toole, a former Treasury Department official now with the Atlantic Council, said a release of the Afghan assets would not solve Afghanistan's considerable problems.

"Just releasing those funds doesn't stabilize the Afghan economy, or do anything like that. What it does is give the Taliban access" to billions of dollars, he said. "I don't think there's gonna be a lot of appetite in the US to do that, nor should there be."

US Treasury biden administration Afghan central bank Afghan assets

US has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

Pakistan needs to have 'realistic approach' to Taliban: Qureshi

PM urges usage of China's Juncao technology to address food insecurity

Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt: sources

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

LNG prices soar as Asian buyers compete for cargoes

Schools in Punjab to remain closed for six days amid rise in Covid cases

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

Turkey eases travel restrictions for Pakistani nationals

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters