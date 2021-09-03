ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar weakens after US payrolls miss

  • Dollar falls after US jobs miss
  • Euro strengthens ahead of ECB meeting next week
  • Yen shrugs off PM Suga's decision to step down
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar weakened further against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a much softer than expected US payrolls report that is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold in scaling back its massive stimulus measures.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in August, well short of the 728,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, while the unemployment rate dipped to 5.2% from 5.4% in the prior month.

The dollar index dropped to a low of 91.941, its lowest level since Aug. 4, and was last down 0.102% at 92.133.

The dollar has been subdued on uncertainty over the path of Fed policy. Fed chair Jerome Powell said last Friday that while tapering of its stimulus could begin this year if job growth continues, the central bank was in no hurry to do so.

Rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks have brought on concerns the economic recovery could stall. The jobs data will likely keep the Fed on hold.

"It's the ultimate air cover, this is true air cover, they don't have to do anything for a while," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

US job growth slows sharply in August; unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

"There is absolutely no reason for (Powell) to do anything with this except to say I told you so, and it certainly makes the September meeting a lot less climactic."

The euro strengthened against the greenback following the report, touching a high of 1.909 to match its best level since July 30.

The single currency has been supported by data earlier this week that showed regional inflation at a decade high and hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials ahead of a policy meeting on Sept. 9.

The euro was last up 0.08% at $1.1882.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.15% versus the greenback to 109.76 per dollar, gaining ground after the jobs data, but showed little reaction to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision to step down at the end of the month.

dollar index USA forex market dollar interbank US payrolls

Dollar weakens after US payrolls miss

Pakistan needs to have 'realistic approach' to Taliban: Qureshi

PM urges usage of China's Juncao technology to address food insecurity

Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt: sources

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

LNG prices soar as Asian buyers compete for cargoes

Schools in Punjab to remain closed for six days amid rise in Covid cases

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

Taliban spokesman says China to keep embassy in Afghanistan, increase aid

Turkey eases travel restrictions for Pakistani nationals

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters