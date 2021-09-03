ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.93%)
FNEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
TELE 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.63%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,101 Increased By ▲ 10.58 (0.21%)
BR30 25,137 Increased By ▲ 28.83 (0.11%)
KSE100 46,968 Increased By ▲ 65.14 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 39.52 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

  • Former minister says if state machinery remains neutral, free and fair elections can be conducted even under the existing laws
  • Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz rejects claims, says beneficiaries of the obsolete system are resistant to change
BR Web Desk 03 Sep 2021

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can start working differently if a chip is changed, terming them as rigging machines.

During a TV programme aired on a private channel Friday, Iqbal maintained that a major hindrance in the electoral process in Pakistan is not about the law, but the system.

He stated that if the state machinery remains neutral, free and fair elections can be conducted even under the existing laws.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said pre-poll rigging is the biggest problem in the country. He claimed EVMs are also prone to hacking.

Opposition to be invited to examine EVMs, says Shibli

Khokhar said pilot projects on EVMs come under the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan, but the government is using these powers.

Rejecting the claims by the opposition parties, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that the beneficiaries of the obsolete system do not want the use of EVMs in the next elections.

He said rigging is not possible through EVMs as no vote would be rejected and tampering is not possible with the latest technology.

He said the voting machines developed by the PTI government are user friendly and added that ballot papers will also be used along with EVMs in the elections.

Earlier, alliance of the opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had rejected the government's electoral reforms, which include the use of EVMs in the election process.

PML-N, PPP lack knowledge on electoral reforms, says Fawad

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in a joint press conference, had said that the PDM rejects the government's one-sided electoral reforms ordinance, including the voting machines, and terms it as pre-poll rigging.

They said that such decisions cannot be made by one individual. The opposition leaders maintained that the sensitive process of electoral reforms is undertaken with the will and confidence of the entirety of the nation.

The PTI-led government had blamed the opposition for not supporting its electoral reforms and use of EVMs in the next elections. It urged opposition parties to set aside their political differences and sit with the government to make the electoral process fair and ensure transparency in the elections by using the EVMs.

The government had on several occasions stressed the need of making use of the EVMs, saying there is no harm in adopting the technology for corruption-free polls.

Technology Ahsan iqbal hindrance rigging Electronic Voting machines free and fair polls prone to hacking

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

Schools in Punjab to remain closed for six days amid rise in Covid cases

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Criticality of forex explained

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters