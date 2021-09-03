ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
CBOT soybeans may bounce further into $12.92-1/4 to $12.98-1/2 range

8 A break below $12.77-1/2 may signal the continuation of the downtrend
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may extend its gains into a range of $12.92-1/4 to $12.98-1/2, as it has broken a resistance at $12.85-1/4 per bushel.

A temporary bottom formed around a support at $12.71. It triggered the second pullback towards the neckline of a head-and-shoulders. The downtrend may resume, as the pattern indicates a target of $12.54-1/4.

A break below $12.77-1/2 may signal the continuation of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, the contract managed to maintain above a support at $12.74-3/4, which caused the second bounce that may be weaker than the one from the Aug. 20 low of $12.77-1/4.

Tentatively, a bounce target of $13.03-3/4 is established, which is above the target zone on the hourly chart.

A break above $13.03-1/4 is less likely.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyoil

