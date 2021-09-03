ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.93%)
FNEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
TELE 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.63%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,101 Increased By ▲ 10.58 (0.21%)
BR30 25,137 Increased By ▲ 28.83 (0.11%)
KSE100 46,968 Increased By ▲ 65.14 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 39.52 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices mixed ahead of US jobs report, more gains eyed

  • Brent crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.16 a barrel at 0619 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 4 cents
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were mixed on Friday after a strong rise in the previous session on a weaker dollar and a fall in US crude stocks and were set for modest weekly gains ahead of a highly anticipated US monthly jobs report.

Brent crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.16 a barrel at 0619 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 4 cents, or 0.1%, at $69.95 a barrel. Both benchmark oil contracts jumped 2% on Thursday, putting WTI on track to climb 1.8% for the week, while Brent headed for a 0.6% weekly gain.

The move down in WTI was likely due to traders squaring positions ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report for August, on worries the report may be weaker than consensus forecasts, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

However, some analysts see room for further oil price gains amid tightening crude supplies and signs of recovering fuel demand.

"With an oil market still strongly in deficit for the remainder of the year, oil seems poised to rally further as OPEC+ signals discipline in easing cuts and as US stockpiles continue to decline," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

The increase this week has also come amid a falling US dollar, which makes oil cheaper in other currencies, and the fallout from Hurricane Ida.

"The prolonged US Gulf production and Louisiana refining capacity outages, which are bound to carve a bigger hole in the already diminished US oil stockpiles, as well as data showing continued strong domestic fuel demand recovery are supportive factors," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.

About 1.7 million barrels per day of oil production remains shut in the US Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.

Offsetting the supply impact, oil demand has been curbed as extended power outages are slowing the reopening of refineries that were shut in Louisiana.

Demand is likely to be in focus after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, this week stuck to their plan to add 400,00 barrels per day (bpd) back to the market over the next few months amid surging COVID-19 cases, analysts said.

"The focus shifts again to the shape of the demand recovery, with some concern that it will be challenging to keep the market in deficit next year if OPEC+ continues to add supply at the anticipated 400,000 bpd pace," Innes said.

Oil prices Oil West Texas Intermediate

Oil prices mixed ahead of US jobs report, more gains eyed

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Ministry reviews progress of new projects worth Rs234.315bn included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters