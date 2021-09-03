ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.93%)
FNEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
TELE 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.63%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,101 Increased By ▲ 10.58 (0.21%)
BR30 25,137 Increased By ▲ 28.83 (0.11%)
KSE100 46,968 Increased By ▲ 65.14 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 39.52 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

History made at Paralympic Games: Haider Ali bags first-ever gold for Pakistan in Tokyo

  • His 55.26-metre throw, in his fifth attempt, was not only his personal best but also the highest distance in the F37 shot put that earned him the top-podium finish
Syed Ahmed Updated 03 Sep 2021
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's Haider Ali made history on Friday, winning the first Paralympics gold for the country after a personal-best distance in the discus throw event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The medal is also Pakistan's first at the ongoing event in Tokyo.

Ali's 55.26-metre throw, in his fifth attempt, was not only his personal best but also the highest distance in the F37 shot put that earned him the top podium finish.

Commenting on his win, the Paralympian from Gujranwal said that the gold medal would go a long way in creating awareness and encourage other people to take up para-sports.

“I hope to be a role model for other people," Ali, who suffers from cerebral palsy, said.

His throw was close to three metres more than Ukraine's Zhabnyak who earned a silver medal with a 52.43m, while Brazilian Teixeira de Souza won bronze (51.86m).

The Paralympian has clinched two medals previously, a silver in Beijing and a bronze at the Rio Games in the long jump event for Pakistan, but this is his first-ever medal in the discus throw.

'Pride of Pakistan'

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages as soon as the news broke out. The official Twitter handle of the government of Pakistan congratulated the veteran Paralympian who made the country proud.

The United States Embassy in Islamabad also congratulated Ali.

Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the country was proud of Ali's achievement.

Tokyo Paralympics Paralympian Haider Ali discus throw event Paralympics f37 shot put

History made at Paralympic Games: Haider Ali bags first-ever gold for Pakistan in Tokyo

EVMs are rigging machines: Ahsan Iqbal

Schools in Punjab to remain closed for six days amid rise in Covid cases

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Criticality of forex explained

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters