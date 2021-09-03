Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher, NZ edges up

Australian shares are set to gain on Friday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, while a rise in oil prices is expected to benefit domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed down 0.6% at a two-week low on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% in early trading.