Markets
Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher, NZ edges up
- The benchmark closed down 0.6% at a two-week low on Thursday
03 Sep 2021
Australian shares are set to gain on Friday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, while a rise in oil prices is expected to benefit domestic energy stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% in early trading.
