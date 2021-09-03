ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.8%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
POWER 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.72%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 6.9 (0.14%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,933 Increased By ▲ 30.04 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,832 Increased By ▲ 25.46 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher, NZ edges up

  • The benchmark closed down 0.6% at a two-week low on Thursday
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

Australian shares are set to gain on Friday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, while a rise in oil prices is expected to benefit domestic energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 6.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed down 0.6% at a two-week low on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1% in early trading.

Australian share S&P/NZX 50 index

