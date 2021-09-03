UK foreign secy to hold talks on Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is visiting Pakistan from September 2-3 to exchange views with Pakistani leadership on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, as well as, bilateral relations, Foreign Office said.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold official talks with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“The talks will cover the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral matters,” it added.

Foreign Secretary Raab is also scheduled to have interaction at the leadership-level.

“Pakistan and the United Kingdom have been closely engaged on the latest developments in Afghanistan,” the statement said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had comprehensive exchange of views with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson telephonically on 18 August 2021.

