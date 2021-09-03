Lahore Police launch first-ever official website

LAHORE: Keeping in view the models of citizens’ centric policing, the Lahore police on Thursday launched its first ever official website enabling the masses, especially women, to directly report violence-related complaints to the law enforcers.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while inaugurating the website at his office said that this was one of its kind initiative based on citizens’ centric policing and community awareness. He said the website (lahorepolice.gov.pk) was user-friendly and it was up to the international standards with equipped features and supported by a strong anti-hacking “Drupal CMS” mechanism.

According to the CCPO, the police authorities had also designed and introduced a feature for differently-abled persons to facilitate them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021