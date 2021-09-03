ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
Unvaccinated people banned from domestic air travel

NNI 03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has Thursday rolled out new guidelines making vaccination certificates mandatory for boarding domestic flights starting September 10. All the travellers above the age of 18 years will have to be fully vaccinated before they can board any domestic flight, said the aviation regulator.

Partially vaccinated people would not be entertained into the flights anymore after Sep 10, it said. All the airlines are instructed to check passenger's vaccine certificates before allowing them to board, said CAA as it rolls out a new set of instructions Thursday.

"The leniency for those having taken only the first jab of two-shot Covid vaccine will end starting Sep 10 as well if they don't receive their second shot due," CAA said. Every passenger above the 18-year age mark will have to be vaccinated against Covid to be able to travel in domestic flights, CAA advisory said. CAA had announced this bar for unvaccinated people earlier last month and as the deadline nears, Sep 10, it has issued the official notification to that effect.

