Customs conducts 1,279 operations in Sindh last year

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs with the assistance of Sindh police and Rangers conducted 1279 operations during the fiscal year 2020-21 and seized smuggled goods worth Rs8314 million.

This was revealed in a meeting of the Anti-Smuggling Task Force held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Chief Customs Collector South Abdul Qadir Memon, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries, besides representatives of Police, FIA, Navy, ANF, and Coast Guards.

The meeting was briefed on the anti-smuggling operations carried out by the Customs officials along with Sindh police, rangers, and other agencies. It was informed in the meeting that 451 illegal petrol pumps have already been sealed in Sindh and around 205 FIRs registered.

The Customs officials informed that 15 smuggled items have been identified including Gutika, tyres, cigarettes, electrical appliances, betel nuts, fabrics, auto parts, and cosmetics, which were being sold illegally. These items are being smuggled from Iran, India, and Afghanistan to the various cities of the Sindh province. Furthermore, it was informed that during 2020-21, Pakistan Customs with the assistance of Police and Rangers conducted 1279 operations in the province and seized goods worth Rs.8314 million.

Later, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has given go-ahead to launch a series of intelligence-based operations and directed the Sindh Home Secretary to appoint focal persons of all the institutions for a better coordination.

