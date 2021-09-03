Remembering Syed Ali Geelani

Syed Ali Geelani, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91, was a great source of inspiration for the Kashmiris who have been waging a valiant struggle for their right to self-determination. Geelani was one of the key witnesses to the events that preceded the Jammu and Kashmir state's so-called accession to the Dominion of India in Octorber 1947 under Maharaja Hari Singh. Later, as one of the founders of Hurriyat Conference he worked tirelessly to help his brethren and sisters to free themselves from the Indian yoke. The rich legacy of resistance, love and respect that he has bequeathed to younger generations of Kashmiris will always be treated as one of the most valuable chapters of the history of Kashmiris' struggle.

Mujtaba Minhas (Rawalpindi)

