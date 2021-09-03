Fawad praises Babar Azam's batting skills

LAHORE: Terming Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as World No. 1 batsman, test cricketer Fawad Alam said he has learned a lot from him. "Babar is our world number one batsman. We all know his class in all three formats.

The partnership between me and Babar changed the match against West Indies and the team really needed it at that time," Fawad said in an interview.

"When you are batting with the number one batsman in the world, you get to learn a lot," he said, adding: "We knew that if we kept standing in the middle we will get runs and that there will be a time when run-scoring will become easy. But you have to fight it out to get to that stage."

He also shed light on his stellar recent batting form that has seen him score five centuries in five different countries.

