ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei closes up for fourth straight session

AFP 03 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed higher for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday though trade remained cautious ahead of US jobs data due later this week. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 percent, or 92.49 points, to 28,543.51, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.14 percent, or 2.78 points, to 1,983.57.

"Corporate results are recovering, which encouraged investors to buy back shares," said Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi. "But today's gain was limited as investors are cautiously awaiting US payroll figures" due on Friday, Kinouchi told AFP. Investors are also keeping an eye on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's moves in preparation for general elections due later this year, brokers said.

The dollar fetched 109.95 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 110.01 yen in New York late Wednesday. In Tokyo, semiconductor-related shares were among the winners. Chip maker Renesas Electronics jumped 3.83 percent to 1,272 yen with Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron up 1.15 percent at 48,030 yen.

Takeda, which manages sales and distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in Japan, dropped 1.04 percent to 3,689 yen after Moderna said tainted batches sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles. The US biotech firm said the contamination was not expected to pose "an undue risk to patient safety".

JR West nose-dived 13.35 percent to 5,208 yen after the railway company said it wants to raise 278.6 billion yen ($2.5 billion) in share sales at home and abroad.

Yoshihide Suga Nikkei Nikkei index Topix index

Nikkei closes up for fourth straight session

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Western Union resuming services

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley

Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Sardar Ataullah Mengal passes away

At least 18 dead as flash floods slam New York area

Hasty summaries of ministries irk cabinet division

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.