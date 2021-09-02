ANL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.28%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
FCCL 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
FFBL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.02%)
FNEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.89%)
GGL 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.84%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.84%)
KAPCO 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
MDTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.83%)
NETSOL 154.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
PACE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PAEL 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
POWER 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.84%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
PTC 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.43%)
SNGP 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.45%)
TELE 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
TRG 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.8%)
UNITY 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.8%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
BR100 5,115 Decreased By ▼ -36.89 (-0.72%)
BR30 25,306 Decreased By ▼ -146.78 (-0.58%)
KSE100 47,067 Decreased By ▼ -346.45 (-0.73%)
KSE30 18,867 Decreased By ▼ -162.69 (-0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn drops for 4th session, U.S. export worries weigh

  • Corn at lowest since mid-July as hurricane damages facilities
  • Chicago wheat futures drop for 5th session, soybeans ease
Reuters 02 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Thursday, falling to their lowest in more than seven weeks on concerns over export delays from the United States following damage from Hurricane Ida to facilities.

Wheat dropped for a fifth consecutive session, while soybeans slid.

"The market continues to explore how to work around stunted U.S. export capacity caused by Hurricane Ida," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The fact that prices are still falling suggests that is yet to be achieved."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) gave up 0.7% to $5.19-1/4 a bushel by 0334 GMT, near the session low of $5.18 a bushel, the weakest since July 12.

Soybeans were down 0.1% at $12.76 a bushel and wheat lost 0.5% to $7.11 a bushel.

Grain shippers on the U.S. Gulf Coast reported more damage from Ida to their terminals on Wednesday as Cargill Inc confirmed damage to a second facility, while power outages across southern Louisiana kept all others shuttered.

Corn eases after 3 sessions of gains, US crop worries limit losses

Forecasts pointed to moderate weather for Midwest corn and soy crops, including rain in some dry northwestern zones, as attention turns to harvesting that is getting under way.

Agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday it cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 75.4 million tonnes from 76.2 million tonnes because of low spring wheat yields.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

Corn Chicago corn

Corn drops for 4th session, U.S. export worries weigh

Cotton production target revised downward

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

Potential downgrade to frontier markets could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

New York City mayor declares state of emergency after record-breaking rain

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

August trade deficit widens massive 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Pakistan gets $120m from WB for Green Stimulus project

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters