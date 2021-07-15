ANL 31.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
ASC 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
FFL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
GGGL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
GGL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
KAPCO 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 46.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
NETSOL 171.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.52%)
PACE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.62%)
PAEL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.12%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.3%)
PTC 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
TRG 167.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 45.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,187 Increased By ▲ 18.16 (0.35%)
BR30 26,713 Increased By ▲ 139.89 (0.53%)
KSE100 47,560 Increased By ▲ 68.54 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,092 Increased By ▲ 46.49 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Corn eases after 3 sessions of gains, US crop worries limit losses

  • Chicago corn futures down, US dryness limits drop in prices
  • Wheat falls after rally, soybean futures edged higher
Reuters Updated 15 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures on Thursday retreated from a near two-week high hit in the previous session, although losses were limited by worries about crops in key US growing regions.

Wheat dipped after a rally, while soybean ticked higher.

"We are in the middle of US corn and soybean growing season and the market is going to be volatile," said one Singapore-based grains trader. "There have been rains in some US areas, while many parts are still dry."

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1% at $5.58 a bushel, as of 0319 GMT, having gained 3.3% in the previous session.

Soybeans added 0.1% to $13.84 a bushel and wheat fell 0.2% to $6.53-1/4 a bushel.

Corn and soybeans are being underpinned by a sustained dry weather across the US Midwest, which threatens productions.

July is the main period for corn pollination, a key phase in determining yield, while August is more important for soybeans.

Argentine growers will harvest 20.5 million tonnes of wheat this season, thanks to a good weather that has increased planting on the Pampas grains belt, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday, increasing its earlier estimate of 20 million tonnes.

Germany's 2021 wheat harvest of all types will increase 3.2% on the year to 22.80 million tonnes although some crops have suffered from a recent heatwave, the country's association of farm cooperatives said on Wednesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

Corn

