Sep 02, 2021
Security clampdown in IIOJK as Syed Ali Geelani passes away

AFP 02 Sep 2021

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Indian authorities imposed a security clampdown in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) late Wednesday after the death of icon Syed Ali Geelani at the age of 92, residents said.

Troops put up barbed wire and barricades on roads leading to Geelani’s house in the main city of occupied Srinagar after the family announced the death. Hundreds of security forces were immediately deployed and media reports said a curfew would be imposed and internet services cut.

Announcements were made from loudspeakers of the main mosque near Geelani’s residence asking people to march towards the house. But scores of armoured vehicles and trucks patrolled main roads in the area. Police appealed for people not to go out on the street.

Geelani, an uncompromising campaigner against Indian rule in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region, had been under house arrest for the past 11 years. He had been ill for several months.

Geelani had been a thorn in India’s side since the early 1960s when he began campaigning for the territory’s merger with Pakistan. He also pursued his separatist calls as a member of the Kashmir assembly.

The veteran politician was jailed for nearly 10 years after 1962 and often restricted to his home after that.

Since his youth Geelani had been a member of Jamaat-i-Islami, the largest political-religious organisation in IIOJK that was banned by the Hindu nationalist government in 2019.

Geelani was a staunch critic of the sporadic but failed attempts at dialogue between India and Pakistan.

IIOJK Srinagar Syed Ali Geelani Jamaat i Islami

