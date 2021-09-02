ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
JI to observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami will mark on Friday as “Youm-e-Tashakur and Dua- Day Prayer and Thankfulness” on defeat of American and NATO forces in Afghanistan.

Rallies will be organized and special prayers will be offered during Friday sermons in all over the country for unity and prosperity of entire Muslim Ummah on appeal of JI Emir Sirajul Haq.

Afghanistan needed stability and international community should cooperate with Taliban government for it, said the JI chief while addressing a party meeting at Mansoora on Wednesday. He said some countries were hatching conspiracies to throw Afghanistan into civil war but their plots would not succeed, adding Pak-Afghan relation would strengthen in future and peace and stability would return to the war-torn country under Taliban leadership.

Sirajul Haq criticized rulers for abandoning Kashmir, saying it was tantamount to compromise great cause directly linked to the stability of Pakistan. Handing over Kashmir to India, he said, was a great mistake of Pakistani rulers and it was reflection of government’s weak foreign policy. Apart from showing weaknesses on external fronts, he said, the government failed to bring improvement in economy. Inflation and unemployment and rampant corruption exposed the government ability to handle the domestic crises, he regretted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Taliban Siraj ul Haq NATO forces Pak Afghan relation Youm e Tashakur

