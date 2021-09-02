JI to observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami will mark on Friday as “Youm-e-Tashakur and Dua- Day Prayer and Thankfulness” on defeat of American and NATO forces in Afghanistan.

Rallies will be organized and special prayers will be offered during Friday sermons in all over the country for unity and prosperity of entire Muslim Ummah on appeal of JI Emir Sirajul Haq.

Afghanistan needed stability and international community should cooperate with Taliban government for it, said the JI chief while addressing a party meeting at Mansoora on Wednesday. He said some countries were hatching conspiracies to throw Afghanistan into civil war but their plots would not succeed, adding Pak-Afghan relation would strengthen in future and peace and stability would return to the war-torn country under Taliban leadership.

Sirajul Haq criticized rulers for abandoning Kashmir, saying it was tantamount to compromise great cause directly linked to the stability of Pakistan. Handing over Kashmir to India, he said, was a great mistake of Pakistani rulers and it was reflection of government’s weak foreign policy. Apart from showing weaknesses on external fronts, he said, the government failed to bring improvement in economy. Inflation and unemployment and rampant corruption exposed the government ability to handle the domestic crises, he regretted.

