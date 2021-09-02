Taha Aziz joins Utility Stores Corporation as MD

ISLAMABAD: Syed Taha Aziz Magrabi has joined Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan as the Managing Director.

He brings more than 17 years of professional experience spread across multiple functions including sales, operations, marketing strategy and general management.

He is a business graduate from Lahore University of Management and sciences. He is result oriented and adept in developing winning strategies and building engaged and motivated teams.

He has a track record in business transformation turn around and delivering sustainable bottom line growth. Through his purposeful leadership, USC will leverage technology and build partnerships to create meaningful social impact while ensuring profitable commercial operations.—PR

