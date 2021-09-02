Biometric verification service in KCAA

KARACHI: The NADRA e-Sahulat biometric verification service commenced at the head office of Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA).

According to details, the Director General, Directorate General of Reforms & Automation (Weboc Project) Wajid Ali has inaugurated the NADRA e-Sahulat Counter at KCAA office. The customs agents and their client’s (importers/exporters) could get their biometric verification done here, which is required for registration in the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) portal. President KCAA Wasiq Hussain stated that PSW was undoubtedly a mega transformation to facilitate trade and KCAA has the honour to launch a help desk for PSW where members (customs agents) and business community would be facilitated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021