Next polls will be held through EVMs, insists Awan

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, on Wednesday, said the government was determined to conduct the next general elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, he said legislation regarding internet-voting, EVM, and right to vote for overseas Pakistanis would be completed that year.

He said “we are ready to arrange demonstration of the EVM for anyone to satisfy the opposition.”

He urged the opposition to evaluate the EVMs themselves instead of protesting against the initiatives, so that their apprehensions could be addressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Gill urged the opposition to cooperate with the government regarding usage of EVMs to ensure credible elections in the country.

He said the EVMs would also be utilised during press clubs, bars, and clubs elections.

He said media persons would be invited in the next few days for giving a practical demonstration about the EVMs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Shahbaz Gill general elections Dr Babar Awan Electronic Voting machines EVM

