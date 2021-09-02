ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Sep 02, 2021
TikToker identifies six accused

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

LAHORE: TikToker Ayesha on Wednesday identified six accused in the Minar-e-Pakistan woman assault case in the presence of a city magistrate during identification parade in the jail.

The parents of some suspects also gathered outside the jail and claimed that their children had been wrongly arrested by the police.

The court would not decide the faith of the rest of the accused persons after the police would complete the due course of law. The police had registered the FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting the complainant, molesting and stripping her clothes.

The court had sent about 140 persons in jail for their identification by the victim woman.

