ICE canola

ANL
25.85
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC
18.00
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL
25.45
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP
8.50
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO
9.81
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL
20.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL
25.22
Decreased By
▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL
19.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL
9.30
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL
25.64
Increased By
▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL
46.20
Increased By
▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL
7.52
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL
20.80
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO
38.96
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL
3.73
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL
3.37
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF
43.12
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL
155.00
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE
6.90
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL
33.16
Decreased By
▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL
10.12
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER
8.81
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL
22.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC
11.35
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK
1.66
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
47.59
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE
20.91
Increased By
▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG
163.30
Increased By
▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY
38.80
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL
3.60
Increased By
▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
Comments are closed on this story.