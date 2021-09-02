ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

1st consignment of Sputnik V vaccine arrives

INP 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V on Wednesday reached Pakistan.

According to the well-informed sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH), a foreign airline carrying one million doses of Sputnik V vaccine landed at Islamabad airport. The vaccine has been purchased by the government of Pakistan from Russia.

The consignment has been moved to the central warehouse of the federal Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) from the airport, and the same will be distributed to the province as per requirement after the finalisation of the distribution plan, sources said.

Separately, on August 26, Pakistan had received another consignment of 3 million doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine from the United States via the COVAX global distribution program. The shipment was part of a US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. The doses were delivered through the COVAX program, run by the World Health Organization (WHO), the official had said.

Sputnik V covid vaccine COVID cases NIH fourth Covid wave

1st consignment of Sputnik V vaccine arrives

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

US Treasury issued new licence to ease flow of aid in Afghanistan

Refinery policy: modified draft finalized

Massive power breakdown hits most areas of Karachi

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.