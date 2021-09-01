ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai index at highest in over 2 years; Saudi dips

  • Emaar considers sale of e-commerce business Namshi - sources
  • ADQ withdraws offer to combine ADNH with exhibitions co
  • Agthia's board approves acquisition of snacks group BMB
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

Dubai's stocks closed at their highest level in over two years on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in real estate shares, while the Saudi index ended three sessions of gains ahead of the OPEC+ meet.

Dubai's main share index gained 0.5%, with its biggest listed property firm Emaar properties rising 1.4%, while its unit Emaar Malls, operator of glitzy Middle East shopping centers, advanced 1.9%.

Emaar Properties is weighing options to sell fashion e-commerce business Namshi that may include a listing abroad via a SPAC, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

An outright sale of Namshi may generate $600 million to $700 million in proceeds, while a listing through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) could be more lucrative, said one of the sources.

Saudi market shrugs off China data as most Gulf bourses retreat

SPACs are not permitted on UAE bourses, encouraging companies to seek out alternative venues.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.1% in a choppy trade, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.5% and Saudi Telecom Company down 0.9%.

"The Saudi stock market has seen volatile trading today ahead of OPEC's meeting. The Tadawul remained divided regarding the development of the oil market," said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist from Exness.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are set to meet at 1500 GMT. OPEC+ has raised its forecast for oil-demand next year, sources within the group told Reuters, in a move that might help to build a case for raising output.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.5%, dragged down by a 0.6% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank, while Abu Dhabi National Hotels declined over 6%.

Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ has withdrawn an offer to combine Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company (ADNH) with Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

Elsewhere, shares of food and beverages company Agthia Group were down 6%, a day after they surged 8.9%.

Agthia has approved a deal to take a 100% indirect stake in confectionery and healthy foods maker BMB Group, the latest in a string of acquisitions.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index finished 1.2% higher, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank.

Emaar Properties Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai's main share index Dubai's stocks

Dubai index at highest in over 2 years; Saudi dips

'Demand-side pressure' drives Pakistani rupee to 12-month low

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters