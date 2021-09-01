Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,518,163 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 217,629,220 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 9,532 new deaths and 620,015 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,173, followed by Brazil with 839 and Mexico with 835.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 640,108 deaths from 39,198,268 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 580,413 deaths from 20,776,870 cases, India with 439,020 deaths from 32,810,845 cases, Mexico with 259,326 deaths from 3,352,410 cases, and Peru with 198,295 deaths from 2,150,006 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 601 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 299, the Republic of North Macedonia with 285, the Czech Republic with 284 and Montenegro with 274.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,439,815 deaths from 43,267,940 cases, Europe 1,250,797 deaths from 63,211,899 infections, and Asia 780,056 deaths from 50,246,141 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 667,032 deaths from 40,695,535 cases, Africa 196,249 deaths from 7,790,864 cases, the Middle East 182,494 deaths from 12,295,204 cases, and Oceania 1,720 deaths from 121,638 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.