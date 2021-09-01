ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slip from record peaks as metals, IT stocks drag

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.33% at 17,076.25
  • The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled down 0.37% at 57,338.21 after rising as high as 57,918.71
Reuters Updated 01 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares pulled back from record highs to end lower on Wednesday, dragged by technology and metal stocks as well as subdued automobile sales, with investors booking some profits on valuation concerns.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.33% at 17,076.25, after scaling an all-time peak of 17,225.75 earlier in the session. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled down 0.37% at 57,338.21 after rising as high as 57,918.71.

The Nifty snapped seven sessions of gains on Wednesday, and both indexes had scaled record highs in the last three days in a market flush with liquidity and solid global cues.

"Since the market has touched record highs and valuation seems to be high, we are seeing an organic profit booking, which is probably pushing the market down," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian shares hit record highs on auto stocks, Asia boost

The Indian economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even as a devastating second COVID-19 wave swept the country, data on Tuesday showed.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 6.21%, while the Indian rupee was slightly weaker at 73.13 against the dollar after touching mid-June highs earlier in the session.

Nifty IT and metal stocks declined the most among sub-indexes, closing down 1.33% and 1.79%, respectively. The metal index posted its third session of losses in the last eight.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd was the top loser on the Nifty, closing nearly 3% lower. The car maker's total auto sales for August were at 30,585 vehicles, roughly flat from a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki India closed down 0.9% after it logged an 8.7% drop in total domestic passenger vehicle sales in August and said volumes were affected due to chip shortage.

Shares of Shoppers Stop Ltd closed 0.5% lower, a day after the retailer sold its Crossword Bookstores at a gross business valuation of 416.2 million rupees ($5.69 million).

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Indian shares slip from record peaks as metals, IT stocks drag

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

Govt hopes India will not be able to use Afghan soil against Pakistan

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Karachi experiences wide-scale power outage

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

PM Imran confident of 'comfortably acheiving' Rs5.82tn annual tax target

Three explosive drones destroyed over Yemen: Saudi-led coalition

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters