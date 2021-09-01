ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

  • Says PML-N will not go for reconciliation and hold talks with the government on any issue
  • Media Regulatory Authority bill aims to suppress voice of media: PML-N vice president
BR Web Desk 01 Sep 2021

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has criticised the Imran-led government, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) three-year rule has brought destruction to the country.

Talking to media persons outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday, Maryam said that the PML-N is not going for reconciliation with the government in the current situation. She said, "We are not in favour of holding talks with the government on any issue."

The PML-N leader added that the government has destroyed state institutions and there has been a drastic increase in unemployment and crime in the country.

PTI workers clash with PML-N leaders

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif's statement, she maintained that the PML-N president did not talk about the formation of a national government but had spoken about national reconciliation.

Maryam pointed out that it is time for the opposition to get united against the government, adding that the government is taking revenge from the opposition parties and subjecting them to political victimisation.

"The government's entire focus is on controlling the media and its political opponents," she added.

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

Regarding the Media Regulatory Authority bill, the PML-N leader stated that the move aims to suppress the voice of media in the country. "Time is not far when people will see a lot of changes and if needed, Nawaz Sharif will come back," she remarked.

On August 29, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, in its first power show at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, declared that its campaign is very much alive, and called upon the people to rise and bring a revolution.

The opposition alliance said it will bury the government with a tide of people that will storm Islamabad.

PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz said that the three-year performance of the PTI revealed how the government had turned the state and the people insecure.

They said that while other nations continue to progress, Pakistan has only regressed. They said the government has failed to provide basic facilities to the people while inflation has increased manifolds.

