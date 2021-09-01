ANL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.33%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.9%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
FFBL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FFL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
GGGL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
GGL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (6.57%)
HUMNL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
JSCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.55%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
NETSOL 155.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.1%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 34.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
PRL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
PTC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.93%)
TRG 164.32 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.22%)
UNITY 38.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.27%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (8.39%)
BR100 5,165 Increased By ▲ 35.01 (0.68%)
BR30 25,482 Increased By ▲ 308.68 (1.23%)
KSE100 47,504 Increased By ▲ 83.78 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 58.12 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean stocks gain for 4th day on tech boost, strong trade data

  • The KOSPI closed up 7.75 points, or 0.24%, at 3,207.02, extending gains to a fourth session, after a sharp 1.75% gain on Tuesday
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday on tech boost and strong exports data, though gains were capped on concerns over rising coronavirus cases and caution ahead of US jobs data later this week. The won and the benchmark bond yield edged up.

** The KOSPI closed up 7.75 points, or 0.24%, at 3,207.02, extending gains to a fourth session, after a sharp 1.75% gain on Tuesday.

** Heavyweights tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.13% and peer SK Hynix added 1.41%, while internet giant Naver jumped 1.37%.

** South Korea's exports growth accelerated in August, towed by solid demand for memory chips, petrochemicals and other major items.

** Offsetting recovery hopes, the country reported 2,025 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, much more than 1,372 reported a day earlier.

** Investors now await a key US jobs report for August, due on Friday, that could shape how soon the Federal Reserve begins to withdraw its support of the economy when it begins to taper bond buying.

** South Korea's factory activity grew at a slower pace in August as output contracted for the first time in 12 months, while data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence fell to a six-month low on soaring COVID-19 infections and rising inflation.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 119.0 billion won ($102.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,157.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,159.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,157.7.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 110.48.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.942%. ($1 = 1,157.1300 won)

asia stock south korea stock

South Korean stocks gain for 4th day on tech boost, strong trade data

Govt hopes India will not be able to use Afghan soil against Pakistan

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

PM Imran confident of 'comfortably acheiving' Rs5.82tn annual tax target

With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters