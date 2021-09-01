ANL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
ASC 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
FFL 20.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.16%)
FNEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.03%)
GGGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.14%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
JSCL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.75%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.52%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
PRL 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 161.71 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.6%)
UNITY 39.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.22%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (9.32%)
BR100 5,162 Increased By ▲ 32.1 (0.63%)
BR30 25,409 Increased By ▲ 235.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 47,572 Increased By ▲ 152.35 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,094 Increased By ▲ 66.09 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australian growth beats forecasts in Q2 but outbreak takes toll

  • The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the economy grew 0.7 percent in April-June as household spending and government expenditure jumped
AFP 01 Sep 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter, data showed Wednesday, easing concerns that the country could suffer a double-dip recession as it battles a fresh wave of Covid infections thanks to a pick-up in domestic demand.

However, there are fears it will suffer a contraction in the current period with the two biggest cities stuck in lockdown with authorities struggling to contain the latest outbreak.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the economy grew 0.7 percent in April-June as household spending and government expenditure jumped.

Compared with the same period last year the economy soared 9.6 percent owing to the very low base of comparison.

"Domestic demand drove growth of 0.7 percent this quarter which saw continued growth across household spending, private investment and public sector expenditure," said the bureau's national accounts head Michael Smedes.

But the figures did not include the full impact of prolonged lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne as well as other parts of the country that have more than half the 25 million population living under stay-at-home orders.

Australia suffered its first recession in nearly three decades last year, but recovered strongly towards the end as outbreaks were brought under control and virus curbs lifted.

Authorities have now agreed on a roadmap to reopen the country when it hits vaccination targets of 70 and 80 percent -- likely later this year -- which would boost the economy once more.

But disagreement between state government leaders over the approach could yet derail those efforts, with concerns some could block the nationwide removal of restrictions.

Australia's economy Australian Bureau of Statistics Covid infections

Australian growth beats forecasts in Q2 but outbreak takes toll

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters