ANL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.72%)
ASC 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.11%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
FFL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.21%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.7%)
GGGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.14%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.6%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 43.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
PRL 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
TELE 19.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 161.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.73%)
UNITY 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.03%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (9.32%)
BR100 5,162 Increased By ▲ 32.81 (0.64%)
BR30 25,404 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.92%)
KSE100 47,567 Increased By ▲ 147.7 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,090 Increased By ▲ 62.4 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder
World

US Navy helicopter crashes off California coast

  • The MH-60S helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln during routine flight operations
AFP 01 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: Search and rescue operations were underway after a US Navy helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of California, the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

The MH-60S helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln during "routine flight operations" about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 pm (2330 GMT), the fleet said on Twitter.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets", the post said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

