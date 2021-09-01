ANL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.33%)
US appreciates Pakistan's support to evacuate troops from Afghanistan

  • Embassy says it is focused on diplomatic engagement in the region
BR Web Desk 01 Sep 2021

The US embassy has appreciated Pakistan’s support and assistance in the evacuation operation from Afghanistan.

A statement on the US embassy's Twitter handle stated, "The US military operation to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan has been completed, but we remain focused on our diplomatic engagement in the region."

“The United States appreciates Pakistan’s support and assistance with both of these efforts.”

On Monday, the US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Soon after the last US troops left Kabul airport, the Taliban resorted to celebratory gunfire to mark the moment, which came after the fraught final days of a frantic mission to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had helped the US-led war effort -- and which left scores of Afghans and 13 US servicemembers dead in a suicide bombing last week.

US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

That attack, claimed by the Islamic State, gave edgy urgency to the final days of the US-led effort to allow those seeking to flee Taliban rule out of the country.

The withdrawal came before the end of August 31, the actual deadline set by President Joe Biden to call time on America's longest war.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal to Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," US General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters.

As the troop withdrawal began, Pakistan came to the forefront of the evacuation efforts, offering to welcome US army personnel as well as international aid workers. On Tuesday, information minister Fawad Chaudhry also reiterated that Pakistan would help irrespective of nationalities to get the forces out of Afghanistan.

While giving details of those who came to Pakistan during the evacuation process, the minister said that 2,421 people came to Pakistan through Torkham, which included 821 Afghans and 1,570 Pakistanis.

He said that Pakistan’s role in evacuation process was being praised.

Pakistan tweet Afghanistan US embassy troops withdrawal efforts appreciated support and assistance

