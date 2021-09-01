Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ dips

Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks expected to drop on the back of weaker commodity prices, while market participants look forward to the country's gross domestic product data for the second quarter.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 90.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark climbed 0.4% to close at a two-week high on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trading.