ANL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
ASC 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
FFBL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
FFL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.21%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
GGL 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.14%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.28%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 155.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.97%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TELE 19.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.03%)
UNITY 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.11%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (9.63%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 36.62 (0.71%)
BR30 25,437 Increased By ▲ 264.16 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,575 Increased By ▲ 155.38 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 70.26 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Wheat eases for 4th session on demand concerns; corn flat

  • Corn and soybeans were little changed
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by worries over demand for agricultural products following a recent rally in prices.

Corn and soybeans were little changed.

"Prices have gone up a lot and now we are seeing the impact on demand," said one Singapore-based trader. "Buyers are reluctant to lock deals at current price levels."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.2% to $7.21 a bushel, as of 0351 GMT. In August, wheat futures climbed to their highest in more than eight years.

Corn was unchanged at $5.34-1/4 a bushel and soybeans lost 0.1% to $12.91-1/4 a bushel.

Hurricane Ida damaged a grain export elevator owned by global grain trader Cargill Inc and rival shipper CHS Inc warned on Monday its grain facility may lack power for weeks after the storm tore through the busiest US grains port.

The US Department of Agriculture rated 60% of the US corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, unchanged from the previous week, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a 1-point decline.

Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Tuesday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 75.4 million tonnes from 76.2 million tonnes because of low spring wheat yields.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

