ANL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
ASC 17.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
FCCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
FFBL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFL 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGGL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (7.08%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.78%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
NETSOL 154.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
PACE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
PAEL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
SILK 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.71%)
UNITY 38.94 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.74%)
WTL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (12.11%)
BR100 5,158 Increased By ▲ 28.19 (0.55%)
BR30 25,462 Increased By ▲ 288.69 (1.15%)
KSE100 47,434 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,048 Increased By ▲ 19.75 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has directed Ministry of Commerce/Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to procure...
Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 01 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has directed the Ministry of Commerce/Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to procure 0.4 million tons of wheat at $ 355.99 per metric ton (MT), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On August 25, 2021, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research informed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet that in view of the second tender results for import of wheat and the prevailing public sector wheat stock position in the country, it has recommended the following options for consideration of the ECC: (i) ECC may accept the lowest bid price offered by M/s Falconbridge Resources for 110,000 MT @ $355.99 per MT for the shipment window of September 15 to October 31, 2021, or TCP may be directed to scrap the tender and issue a fresh tender for getting a more reasonable price; and (ii) TCP may also be directed to explore and expedite the option of wheat import through G2G arrangement.

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

After detailed discussion, the ECC on a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on “urgent advice relating to award of second international wheat tender 2021-22 opened on 23rd August, 2021” took the following decision: approved the lowest bid price offered by M/s Falconbridge Resources for 110,000 MT @ $ 355.99/- MT for the shipment window of September 15 to October 31, 2021.

The ECC also directed the Ministry of Commerce/TCP to procure 400,000 MT of wheat immediately under this deal.

The Committee also directed Ministry of Commerce/TCP to expedite the import of wheat through G2G arrangement.

The Ministry of Commerce/TCP shall expeditiously implement the above decisions of the ECC without waiting for the formal ratification of the Federal Cabinet thereon. The federal cabinet has also endorsed the decision of the ECC taken on August 25, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat ECC TCP Ministry of National Food Security

