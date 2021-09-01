Avenfield Apartment reference: Maryam's counsel moves IHC for adjournment

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for the PML-N vice president, Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday, filed an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking adjournment in the Avenfield Apartment reference.

Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervaiz submitted the application saying he was on general adjournment from August 16 to September 3. He, therefore, prayed that hearing of Maryam's appeal may be adjourned for some other date in the interest of justice.

The case is fixed for hearing on September 1 (today) before a two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. Maryam and her husband Captain Mohammad Safdar Awan (retd) had filed appeals against their conviction in the Avenfield Apartment reference.

The IHC had previously separated the appeals of Nawaz Sharif from the appeals of Maryam and Safdar, and declared the former premier a proclaimed offender over his perpetual absence from the hearing. On July 6, 2018, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar (retd) in the Avenfield Apartment reference and awarded them prison terms of 10 years, seven years, and one year, respectively.

The court had later suspended their respective sentences. In her appeal, Maryam stated she was convicted under Section 9 (a)(v) and (xii) of the NAO, 1999 and for the offence at Serial No2 of the Schedule to the NAO, 1999, and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds under Section 10 of the NAO, 1999 for the offence under Section 9 (a)(v) and (xii) ibid, and to one-year simple imprisonment for offence at Serial No2 of the Schedule to the NAO, 1999, with stipulation that both sentences shall run concurrently.

