Alarming surge in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The surge in coronavirus during the fourth wave is worsening with each passing day as on Tuesday, Pakistan reported 118 Covid-19 deaths and 3,838 cases, taking the death toll to 25,788 and cases tally to 1,160,119, since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), in the past 24 hours, a total 52,112 tests were conducted countrywide, of which 22,917 in Punjab, 13,644 in Sindh, 8,547 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,701 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 922 in Balochistan, 719 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 662 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country also reported a total 2,837 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of recoveries to 1,039,758, since coronavirus outbreak. The recovery ratio has declined from over 90 percent to 89.7 percent with the start of the fourth Covid-19 wave.

The number of active Covid-19 cases continue to surge as on Tuesday, it surged from 93,690 to 94,573, an increase of 883 patients within the past 24 hours. The national Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded as 7.36 percent.

Out of 118 coronavirus patients who died during the past 24 hours, 104 were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated hospitals across the country, of which 38 died on ventilators, and 14 deaths were reported in home quarantines. Punjab with 53 deaths reported the majority of fatalities, followed by Sindh with 41 deaths, and KPK 19 deaths.

At present,6,069 coronavirus patients are admitted to various Covid-19 dedicated hospitals nationwide of which 5,542 patients are under treatment in critical condition.

The number of ventilators under use is also continually surging as at present, there were a total 538 ventilators occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Just a month ago ventilator occupancy was counted at around 300. Multan with 72 percent ventilator occupancy was top among the four major cities with the maximum ventilators occupied followed by Lahore with 52 percent, Bahawalpur 47 percent, and Peshawar 42 percent.

Swabi with 85 percent oxygen beds occupancy was top among the four major cities with the maximum oxygen beds occupied followed by Gujrat with 66 percent occupancy, Abbottabad 65 percent, and Multan 58 percent.

Out of a total of 1,160,119 cases reported in the country, Sindh with 431,636 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 393,136 cases, KPK with 161,853 cases, ICT 99,263 cases, Balochistan 32,230 cases, AJK 32,095, and GB 9,906 cases.

Out of a total 25,788 nationwide deaths reported in the country sinceCovid-19 outbreak, Punjab with 11,876 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 6,875 deaths, KPK 4,963 deaths, ICT 866 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, AJK 697 deaths of which two died on Monday, Balochistan with 338 deaths and GB 173 deaths.

A total of 17,756,332 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covidfacilities across the country. Pakistan, on Monday, administered a total 1,405,352 vaccine doses across the country, which is the highest number in a day.

However, the cumulative number of both partially and completely vaccinated individuals of the eligible population reached 55,178,137. According to the NCOC, in August, Pakistan has reported a total 2,480 deaths.

