Funeral prayers of 2 martyred constables offered

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of two police constables, who were gunned down during an exchange of fire with some unknown suspects at Manga Mandi Bypass late on Monday night, were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Tuesday amid tight security measures.

Almost the entire senior police command and relatives and friends of the martyred police constables, identified as Abad Ali and Adil Hussain, participated in the funeral. According to the FIR registered with the Manga Mandi police station, some police officers signaled two suspicious persons riding a motorbike to stop at Canal Bridge area of Raiwind but they ran away.

Meanwhile, the constables of Muhafiz Squad - Adil Hussain and Abad Ali - deputed at Talaab Srai were informed that the suspects were reaching close to them. But when the officers tried to intercept the suspects, they opened strait fire at them, leaving them in a pool of blood. As per the FIR, Abad Ali died on the spot as he had received bullets in his chest while Adil Hussain, who received a bullet injury in the head, embraced martyrdom while being transported to a hospital.

Punjab IGP Inam Ghani while speaking to the media after the funeral said that a special police team has been deputed in the field to hunt down the suspects. He vowed leaving no stone unturned for early arrests of the killers and providing swift justice to the bereaved family.

Resident of Tehsil Chuniyan district of Kasur, 40-year-old Abad Ali had joined the police service as a constable in 2006 whereas Adil Hussain, resident of Mohlanwal, Multan Road, joined the force in 2017. Abad has left behind a widow, two sons and two daughters while Adil has left behind a widow.

