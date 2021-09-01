ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
'Efforts are afoot to provide better transport facilities to residents of Hyderabad'

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has said that effective measures are being made to provide better travel facilities to the people of Hyderabad and district administration is committed to resolved the issue of bus terminal and bus stand for Hyderabad.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Bus terminal and Bus stand in Hyderabad with Provincial Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Shariq Ahmed and other concerned officers at his office Shahbaz Building Hyderabad today.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Shariq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Administrator HMC Altaf Hussain Sario, Transport and Mass Transit Focal Person Yar Muhammad, Secretary RTA Waheed Ali Pahanwar and other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Shariq Ahmad said that all the terminals of SRTC in Karachi are being used for transport and SRTC terminal in Hyderabad also needs to be used for transport. He further said that encroachments at Badin bus stand should be removed because the atmosphere against encroachments which has prevailed today has never been like this before. If the officers show some interest, these encroachments can be removed soon. He asked Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to write his recommendations regarding bus stands in Hyderabad and hold a meeting with all stakeholders till September 3 in this regard.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said that Hyderabad needs several bus stands while all concerned departments should play their role for this. He further said that issue of Badin bus stand should be resolved.

He further said that efforts would be made to make Baldia Bus stand functional with collaboration of HMC and Transport Department. He said that he will solve the problems of Bus stand by holding a meeting with all stakeholders. He said that steps would be taken soon for a bus terminal and bus stands equipped with basic facilities.

