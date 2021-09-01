ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower

Reuters 01 Sep 2021

LONDON: London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Tuesday, mainly due to weakness in financials and commodity-linked stocks, although the blue-chip index posted its best month since April. The FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to its worst session in nearly two weeks, weighed by a 1.4% drop in banks, while both energy and miners were down 1.5% and 0.3% respectively.

"We've seen a bit of a pullback in the commodities. And there may be a little bit of profit-taking in the market after Powell's dovish comments on Friday and now we're just seeing a corrective move on that," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, referring to comments by the head of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, on stimulus tapering.

UK markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The FTSE 100 has gained about 10.2% so far this year, but continues to lag its European and US peers as a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the world has sparked concerns of a slowdown in global economic growth.

However, the blue chip index ended August up 1.2%, its best monthly performance since April, helped by solid earnings and easing fears about early tapering of central bank support.

"There's no strong determination for central banks to pull back stimulus at this point and that kind of put market in a healthy position going into next couple of months," Erlam added.

Investors now await Markit/CIPS business activity data for August due later this week. Bunzl Plc fell 1.6% and was among the top drags after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a labour crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia and Britain.

