KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 165.83 165.67 165.40 165.10 164.67 164.36 164.03 EUR 195.95 195.82 195.61 195.37 195.07 194.82 194.53 GBP 228.39 228.18 227.81 227.41 226.90 226.48 226.01 ===========================================================================

