ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'It killed all of them': US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

  • When asked later about the claims of civilian causalities, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: "We are not in a position to dispute it"
AFP 31 Aug 2021

KABUL: When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him -- his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

His brother, Aimal Ahmadi, said Ezmarai pulled his white sedan into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighbourhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park.

Youngsters piled into the vehicle -- pretending the parking routine was an adventure -- while Ezmarai watched from the side, his brother told AFP.

Then, according to Aimal, a missile came screeching down -- striking the car with a terrible force and obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.

The United States said Sunday it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in an airstrike, thwarting a bid by the Islamic State to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.

Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV

On Monday, Aimal said he had lost 10 members of his family in the strike, including his own daughter and five other children.

"The rocket came and hit the car full of kids inside our house," he said.

"It killed all of them."

When an AFP journalist visited the scene on Monday, Aimal was impatiently waiting for other relatives to arrive to help him organise burials for most of his family.

"My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my small daughter... nephews and nieces," he said disconsolately.

AFP was unable to independently verify Aimal's account.

The United States said it was investigating media reports of civilian casualties as a result of the strike.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul," Captain Bill Urban, a US military spokesman, said in a statement.

Despair

The United States airstrike came after an IS suicide bomber triggered a massive blast at an entrance to Kabul airport last week, as huge crowds clamoured to get inside in the hope of getting aboard one of the final evacuation flights out of Afghanistan.

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Nearly 100 Afghans were killed in the militant attack, and also 13 US service members.

Against that backdrop, US intelligence had warned of another imminent attack, and on Sunday the US military said it had stopped one before it happened.

"We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport," Urban said Sunday, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of IS.

Urban said an investigation was under way to determine if civilians had been killed, while signalling that fault may lay with explosives purportedly in the vehicle.

The Taliban kill us, IS kill us and the Americans kill us: Rashid Noori, Aimal's neighbour

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties," he said.

"It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further."

When asked later about the claims of civilian causalities, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: "We are not in a position to dispute it".

He pledged the United States would be "transparent" if the investigation showed civilians were killed, while defending the military's efforts to avoid loss of life.

Aimal said he cannot believe his brother could be mistaken for an Islamic State group sympathiser, let alone an operative planning a deadly car bomb attack.

Ezmarai, his brother said, was an engineer working with a non-governmental organisation.

Rashid Noori, who told AFP he was Aimal's neighbour, said he too had rushed to the scene of the strike.

"The Taliban kill us, IS kill us and the Americans kill us," he said.

"Do they all think our children are terrorists?"

airstrike Kabul blast US drone strike Kabul attack

'It killed all of them': US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

End of a 20-year war

International community must remain engaged with Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

Tapping govt's favourable view, TPL eyes Pakistan's biggest REIT

India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer to be administered as Covid-19 booster shots: NCOC

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

8 wounded in drone attack on southern Saudi airport: coalition

Pakistani E&P consortium awarded oil block in Abu Dhabi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters