ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

380,000 affected by heavy flooding in South Sudan: UN

AFP Updated 31 Aug 2021

JUBA: Heavy flooding has affected about 380,000 people in South Sudan, with overflowing rivers submerging homes and displacing families in the impoverished country, the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said Tuesday.

Nearly three-quarters of those affected are in two states -- Unity and Jonglei -- OCHA said in a briefing note, warning of "more heavy rains and flooding expected in the coming months".

"Access is a major challenge, with the majority of flood-affected areas inaccessible by road," the agency said, with aid workers struggling to deliver supplies to displaced populations.

Michael Gai, who fled with his family to Jonglei's capital Bor, said many people were unable to move to safer areas.

"The flooding is coming from all directions -- east south, north and west," he told AFP.

"Many people have left some of the flooded areas but there are some people who have been behind because of vulnerability, they cannot move out of the place," he said. Elderly residents were in a particularly precarious condition, he added.

IMF releases $174.2 million to South Sudan for urgent balance of payments needs

Rising waters triggered by early seasonal rainfall have deluged farmland, killing livestock and destroying flimsy thatched huts, a year after record floods affected some 700,000 people.

Around 100,000 of those displaced in last year's disaster have still not returned home, while the relentless rainfall has left some agricultural land submerged for well over a year, OCHA said.

The devastation has also caused prices to skyrocket, with the damage to roads having sharply slowed down agricultural production and obstructed transport, said Bol Deng, a resident of Bor.

"The local production is very low... (transport) is kind of blocked so nothing is coming to the local markets," he told AFP.

"So as a result things have become very expensive," he added.

OCHA warned of limited supplies and a funding shortfall, saying more cash was "needed to scale up the response to reach communities affected by the combination of shocks".

The agency said that it had only received 54 per cent of the $1.7 billion (1.4 billion euros) required to fund programmes in the country.

Four out of five of South Sudan's 11 million people live in "absolute poverty", according to the World Bank in 2018, while more than 60 percent of its population suffers from severe hunger from the combined effects of conflict, drought and floods.

Since achieving independence from Sudan in 2011, the young nation has been in the throes of a chronic economic and political crisis, and is struggling to recover from the aftermath of a five-year civil war that left nearly 400,000 people dead.

Although a 2018 ceasefire and power-sharing deal between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar still largely holds, it is being sorely tested, with little progress made in fulfilling the terms of the peace process.

South Sudan heavy flooding

380,000 affected by heavy flooding in South Sudan: UN

End of a 20-year war

International community must remain engaged with Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

Tapping govt's favourable view, TPL eyes Pakistan's biggest REIT

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer to be administered as Covid-19 booster shots: NCOC

8 wounded in drone attack on southern Saudi airport: coalition

Pakistani E&P consortium awarded oil block in Abu Dhabi

India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

PML-N, PPP lack knowledge on electoral reforms, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters