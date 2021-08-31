International community must remain engaged with Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the international community should come forward and extend cooperation to ensure stability in Afghanistan.

Addressing a joint press briefing in Islamabad after a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Tuesday, Qureshi said the German foreign minister is visiting Pakistan on his invitation so he could access the ground situation.

"It will give you a very good holistic view of what the challenges are, what the concerns are, what the opportunities are, and what needs to be done in the days ahead," the foreign minister said.

He stated that the visit will allow Maas to understand the importance of staying engaged in Afghanistan.

"It is an important moment in Afghanistan's history. The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place," he remarked.

He said that the world should remain vigilant of spoilers in Afghanistan. Regarding Afghan refugees, Qureshi said Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades. “We have been providing them with education and health care facilities as well as livelihood opportunities,” he added.

The foreign minister maintained that Germany has been an important investor in Pakistan and one of the largest trading partners in the European Union. "There are opportunities that Germany must avail in special economic zones."

On the occasion, the German FM said that the Taliban had made a commitment to form an inclusive government but it is yet to be seen if they stand by their promises or not.

"It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account."

He added that Germany is also finalising a strategy to organise charter flights after the Kabul airport became operational again.

He pointed out that the German government needed a procedure to bring Afghan nationals to Germany if they are eligible.

Earlier on Tuesday, the German FM was received by Qureshi on his arrival at the Foreign Office.

In a tweet, the Foreign Office said: "On his arrival at the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister of Germany @HeikoMaas was warmly received Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI."

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the promotion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, and regional peace and security, particularly the Afghanistan situation.

FM Qureshi underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation and collaboration in different fields. He also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

German FM undertakes two-day visit

The German foreign minister also planted a sapling at the lawn of the premises.

Earlier in April, Qureshi had visited Berlin at the invitation of the German foreign minister and held meetings with business leaders, members of the Pakistani community, and German officials.

During Qureshi's visit to Berlin, the two foreign ministers had agreed to strengthen bilateral ties with a focus on increasing trade and investments in a joint press conference. The two had also held delegation-level talks encompassing issues related to trade, energy, visa strategy, and peace in Afghanistan.