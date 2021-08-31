FM Qureshi, German counterpart discuss regional security issues

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Islamabad and discussed regional security, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, the Foreign Office said: "On his arrival at the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister of Germany @HeikoMaas was warmly received Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI."

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and the promotion of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, and regional peace and security, particularly the Afghanistan situation.

FM Qureshi underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation and collaboration in different fields. He also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

German FM undertakes two-day visit

The German foreign minister also planted a sapling at the lawn of the premises.

Earlier in April, Qureshi had visited Berlin at the invitation of the German foreign minister and held meetings with business leaders, members of the Pakistani community, and German officials.

During Qureshi's visit to Berlin, the two foreign ministers had agreed to strengthen bilateral ties with a focus on increasing trade and investments in a joint press conference. The two had also held delegation-level talks encompassing issues related to trade, energy, visa strategy, and peace in Afghanistan.