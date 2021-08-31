World
Taliban in talks with Qatar, Turkey about Kabul airport management, says France
- The Security Council resolution about securing the airport must be implemented
31 Aug 2021
PARIS: The Taliban are in talks with Qatar and Turkey about the management of Kabul airport and should secure the airport as soon as possible so that people who want to leave Afghanistan can do so using commercial flights, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.
"The Security Council resolution about securing the airport must be implemented. There are talks under way with the Qataris and Turks about management of the airport. We must demand that access to the airport is safe," Le Drian said on France 2 television.
Le Drian also said that France must continue to put pressure on the Taliban but is not negotiating with them.
