Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Monday that detailed planning and timely action should be taken with respect to meeting the future needs of sugar and wheat in the country.

The premier chaired a meeting on supply and demand situation of essential commodities and their prices, wherein, he was given briefing by the chief secretaries with regard to actions taken against officials for failing to stabilise the prices, as well as, sugar and wheat stock situation in the country and prices of edible oil.

The Prime Minister directed the chief secretaries for taking every possible administrative measure to stabilise the prices of essential commodities, especially the gap between prices at market and retail level.

The premier was given a comparative overview of the prices of essential commodities being used by the common man, and especially over the difference in the market and retail price.

Additionally, the meeting was briefed on existing stocks of sugar and wheat in the country and steps to be taken to meet future needs besides measures to bring down the prices of edible oil through negotiation with the stakeholders.

Prices of 50 daily-use items fixed

The prime minister was informed on the issue regarding prices of edible oil that discussions with stakeholders are in the final stages and the price of edible oil is expected to be reduced by Rs10 to Rs15 per kilogram.

The meeting was also informed about the action taken against assistant commissioners, secretaries of market committees, and deputy commissioners for failing to fulfil their responsibilities to stabilise the prices of essential commodities.

So far, seven assistant commissioners, two secretaries of market committees have been suspended and two deputy commissioners have been issued warnings, the meeting was told.

The chief secretary Punjab informed the prime minister about the administrative measures being taken in his province with regard to prices.

The prime minister said that the prices of basic necessities affect the common man and the government wanted to protect the common man.

He further stated that action against administrative officers alone is not enough. The results of administrative measures should be made public, so that relief is available to the people, he said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razaq Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistants Dr Shahbaz Gill, Dr Sania Nishtar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and secretaries of the relevant ministries.

The provincial chief secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting through video link.

